Helen L. Moore-Williams Published 4:24 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Funeral services for Helen L. Moore-Williams are to be held on Tuesday, September 26 in the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Willie Nettle officiating.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 25 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Helen Moore-Williams passed away on Saturday, September 16 in the University Medical Center following a sudden illness. She was 55.

She was preceded in death by her parents Johnny Moore and Jacquelin Coleman, and her sister Cecilia Green.

She is survived by her son Collin Lloyd Carney Jr. of Vicksburg, her 6 brothers Johnny Moore, Jr. of Fort Worth, TX., Ricardo Underwood of VA., Eddie Underwood of CA., Tony Moore of VA. Joseph Moore of FL. and Robert Moore also of FL. and her sisters Vanessa Moore Smith of CA. Valerie Sanders of CA. and Gail Perry of Vicksburg and 3 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others

Email newsletter signup