JUCO Football Roundup: Former WC star Hall shines in Gulf Coast’s victory; Hinds earns first win of the season Published 3:31 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Eli Anderson is one of the best junior college quarterbacks in the country, but on Thursday he did more damage with his legs than his arm.

Anderson compensated for a so-so passing night by rushing for four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to a 55-33 victory over Southwest Mississippi.

Anderson was 9-of-16 passing for 149 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He only ran for 10 yards on seven carries, but scored on runs of 4, 3, 9 and 9 yards.

Former Warren Central star Trey Hall ran for 75 yards and a touchdown for Gulf Coast (3-0, 1-0 MACCC South) as well. He had a 36-yard touchdown late in the third quarter that was part of a 34-3 surge by the Bulldogs in the second half. They trailed 23-21 at halftime.

Hall also had a 57-yard kickoff return.

“Trey’s a little spark plug,” Gulf Coast head coach Jack Wright said. “He’s been really coming on. He can do some things when he’s in the hole that are special. We need him to keep coming on as a freshman.”

Jamari Thompson ran for 170 yards for Gulf Coast, which had 265 rushing yards as a team.

Former Vicksburg High standout Nicholas Mickey had eight tackles and one sack for Southwest Mississippi (1-2, 0-1).

FOOTBALL | Simply fantastic run by Trey Hall: pic.twitter.com/nQrendAFUc — MGCCC Athletics (@MGCCCBulldogs) September 22, 2023

Hinds 17, East Central 13

Jordyn Battee scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Hinds Community College (1-2, 1-0 MACCC South) hung on for its first victory of the season.

Hinds won despite finishing with only 180 yards of total offense. More than a third of that came on a 12-play, 74-yard drive spanning the first and second quarters that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Kabe Barnett to Michael Lott.

Battee’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter put the Eagles ahead 17-10. East Central’s Cade Mangum kicked a 28-yard field goal, his second of the game, with 2:54 remaining.

East Central got the ball back with 1:34 to go but only got as far as the Hinds 35-yard line. Chris Tucker’s throw into the end zone on the game’s final play was intercepted by Walter Owens.

Former Warren Central star Preston Lynch caught two passes for 11 yards for East Central (1-2, 0-1).

Mississippi Delta 21, Coahoma 19

Davion Alston ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner from 7 yards out with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter, to lift Mississippi Delta (1-2, 1-0 MACCC North) over Coahoma Community College (1-3, 0-1).

Coahoma’s Marquis Willis caught nine passes for 135 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown, and also had a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Warren Central alum Malik Sims had one solo tackle and a forced fumble for Mississippi Delta.

Coahoma linebacker Jashun Simon totaled eight tackles and teammate Logan Myles had three assists. Both are Warren Central alums.

Jones 42, Copiah-Lincoln 32

Jones College quarterback D.J. Smith completed 10 of 14 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 34 yards and another score to lead the 12th-ranked Bobcats (2-1, 1-0 MACCC South) past No. 10 Copiah-Lincoln Community College (2-1, 0-1) in a match-up of nationally-ranked teams.

Jones beat Co-Lin for the sixth consecutive time. It raced to a 28-3 lead early in the second quarter, capped by a 13-yard touchdown run by Trent Davis, and never looked back.

Davis finished with 65 rushing yards on eight carries. Trent Howell had 126 and a touchdown, and as a team Jones totaled 248 yards on the ground.

Co-Lin quarterback DeVon Tott passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for two scores.

Kicker Brandon Gilliam, a former Warren Central star, kicked two field goals of 34 and 44 yards for the Wolves and was 2-for-2 on PATs. He also averaged 40.4 yards on five punts.

Northwest Mississippi 27, Pearl River 3

Keegan Patterson was 9-of-16 passing for 156 yards and one touchdown, and ran for another score to lead No. 13 Northwest Mississippi (2-1) past Pearl River (0-3).

Patterson scored on a 22-yard run late in the second quarter to put the Rangers ahead 17-3, and they locked down Pearl River from there. Pearl River finished with only 192 yards of total offense.

Northeast Mississippi 20, Itawamba 14

Northeast Mississippi quarterback Justin Kowalak atoned for three-first half turnovers — two of which were returned for touchdowns — by throwing two touchdown passes and leading the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 MACCC North) to a come-from-behind victory against Itawamba Community College (0-3, 0-1).

Kowalak threw two interceptions and fumbled once in the first half. Itawamba’s Jaiyden Thompson returned the fumble 40 yards for a touchdown, and Dylan Rowsey took the second interception 81 yards to the end zone to spot Itawamba a 14-0 lead with 12:05 left in the second quarter.

Kowalak threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Kylen Vaughn just before halftime, however, and a 47-yarder to Wesley Corbitt in the fourth quarter to lead Northeast’s comeback. He finished 11-of-28 passing for 124 yards.

Jayden Robinson added 46 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well as a two-point conversion, for Northeast.

Thompson had 15 total tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries for Itawamba. Rowsey had six tackles and two interceptions.

East Mississippi 65, Holmes 17

Former Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes completed 27 of 35 passes for 472 yards and six touchdowns to lead East Mississippi (2-1, 1-0 MACCC North) to a lopsided win against Holmes Community College (2-1, 0-1).

Cam Wright caught eight passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns for East Mississippi, which also returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Shannon Blair took one pick 98 yards for a score in the first quarter, and Bakari McCall had a 100-yard return in the fourth.

Lonnie Ratliff IV threw two touchdown passes to Deion Smith for Holmes.