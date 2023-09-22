Warren County Land Records: Sept. 11 to Sept. 18

Published 8:00 am Friday, September 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Sept. 11 to Sept. 18. 

Warranty Deeds:
*Edwin Dale Embry to Aaron Rayburn Enterprises LLC, Section 12 C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Coquina Properties, LLC to AP Vicksburg, LLC, Lot 3,4,5 Speeds Subdivision.
*Charles Ross Bell Jr. (Trustee), Cynthia Allison Bell (Trustee), Bell Living Trust to Amy J. Libbey, Lot 20 Falcon Ridge Subdivision Part 2A.
*Jerry Wayne Bennett to Adam Warren and Cassey Warren, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Section 4 Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Sara L. Bliss to Sara L. Bliss, Lot 10, Grey Oaks Subdivision.
*Nancy N. Bullard to Bullard Properties LLC, Lot 290 Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
*Upward Properties LLC to Reggie Demond Harris, Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Devoy Hill to Jason Williams, Part of Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Bradley Thomas Kapellas and Shelby R. Hoyt to Monika Jones, Part of Lot 40, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.
*Ben H. Thomas (Executor), and Estate of Ernest G. Thomas and Camille Thomas to Michael Mayfield, Part of Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Terry Treadwell and Wendi Treadwell to Toby Leigh Stanley and Bethany Lenee Stanley, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust:
*Shanequa Latrice Adams to Rural Housing Service, Lot 82, Hamilton Heights #3.
*AP Vicksburg LLC to Alabama Credit Union, Lot 3,4,5 Speeds Subdivision.
*Janita Russell Stewart to Cadence Bank, Part of Lot 16, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
*Duett Enterprises LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
*John T. Duett Jr. and Patti S. Duett to Guaranty Bank, Lot 28, East Village Subdivision Phase 1.
*Gregory D. Esters Sr. and Eaesalyn H. Esters to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 18, Wicland Place #1.
*Toby Leigh Stanley and Bethany Lenee Stanley to First Guaranty Bank, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Dana D. Hamilton and Thomas Clinton Hamilton to Trustmark National Bank, All of Lot C of the Resurvey of Lot 4, Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Reggie Demond Harris to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Scott Kenneth Hohmann and Jay Dawn Brown Hohmann to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
*Monika James to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 40, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.
*John Rawls McCaskill Jr. to Vera Ann Southern, Part of Section 34, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Dwilette G. McFarland to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.
*Shawn Lee Perry and Abigail Perry to Rural Housing Service, Lot 10 South Haven Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses:
*James Todd Brooks, 47 of Vicksburg, to Sherri Ann Etheridge, 44 of Vicksburg.
*Tony Barron Hynuum, 43 of Vicksburg, to Teri Mae Nowell, 31 of Vicksburg.
*Troy Tre’Metric Turner, 34 of Edwards, to Ashley Lynn Course, 32 of Edwards.
*Derek Russell Gaines, 32 of Benton, Ark., to Elizabeth Rachel Smith, 31 of Vicksburg.
*Juan Carlos Lee, 28 of Vicksburg, to Jenifer Loraine Browning, 31 of Vicksburg.
*Marquis Germayne Parson, 41, to Monique Shawnta King, 39 of Vicksburg.
*John Austin Cochran, 36 of Vicksburg, to Brittany Ann Evans, 36 of Vicksburg.

