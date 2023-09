Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Warren Central cross country runner Matthew Brewer finished ninth out of 117 runners at the Warren Central Valhalla Invitational meet on Sept. 16. Brewer finished with a time of 18:02 for the 5-kilometer race.

Warren Central will compete in the Clinton Arrow Invitational Saturday at 8 a.m. at Clinton High School.

