Warren Central sweeps team titles at Rumble on the River meet Published 8:21 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

Warren Central’s swim team made a splash at its home meet.

Avery Greer won four events, Ashtin Wallace won three, and both the girls’ and boys’ teams for Warren Central won the team titles at the VWSD Rumble on the River meet at City Pool on Saturday.

Greer led the Lady Vikes to the girls’ title by winning the 50 and 500 yard freestyle events, and teaming with Kara Rowe, Chloe Barnard and Jenna Moulder on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Greer posted a time of 28.73 seconds in the 50 free and 6:31.34 in the 500.

Moulder won the 100 backstroke in 1:15.77 in addition to her relay wins. The Lady Vikes also swept the top four spots in the 50 freestyle, with Moulder, Barnard and Rowe coming in second through fourth place, respectively, behind Greer.

The Lady Vikes finished with 62 points to top Clinton and Newton County High School, which had 50 and 31 points respectively.

Wallace was Warren Central’s top swimmer in the boys’ meet, with victories in the 200 yard individual medley, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay.

Wallace won the 200 IM in 2:16.53 and the 100 fly in 59.12 seconds. He teamed with James McKenna, Noah Jones and Jacob Byrd to win the relay in 1:43.81.

Byrd also scored an individual victory in the 200 freestyle, with a time of 2:24.43.

Jones was second in the 50 free in 26 seconds even.

The Vikings beat Clinton 57-47 for the team title. Newton County was third, with 23 points, and Vicksburg High fourth with 11.

Vicksburg’s top finish was a second-place swim by Alex Rowe in the 200 freestyle, in 2:18.82. Thomas Kilroy placed third in the 100 freestyle in 1:08.50.