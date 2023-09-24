Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Dollar General Published 9:27 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the identification of a suspect who robbed the Dollar General on Tiffintown Road with a gun shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Information may be called in to Lt. Stacy Rollison at 601-636-1761. Or, if callers prefer to remain anonymous and get a cash reward for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspect, please contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers.

Email newsletter signup