VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Laura Gee changes lives one foster at a time Published 8:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Laura Gee. Gee, a Vicksburg resident, is the Executive Director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Hinds County. Gee and her husband Josh served as foster parents in Mississippi for seven years and have fostered many children. She volunteers with Threaded, a foster care ministry at First Baptist Church Vicksburg.

How did you begin volunteering with Threaded?

Our family became a licensed foster home with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services and we realized the magnitude of the needs of the children. I received a child one night with no belongings and items and I realized then this was a problem I knew we could help fix.

How long have you been volunteering with Threaded?

I have been volunteering and serving in foster care ministry for 7 years.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering for Threaded?

My favorite memory is when a little boy opened a backpack, flipped it to the inside and asked, “Is this for me?” When I responded yes, he said, “But it doesn’t even have a name with a line through it and it still has tags.” He had never had a new backpack.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I would encourage everyone to use the gifts and talents that God has given them to meet a need. It may be a small or a big need, but your gift and talents will be the answer to someone’s need. So step up and volunteer it will be the best thing you have ever done.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering?

First Baptist Church has a foster closet that stores clothing, beds/equipment and other items that foster children, foster families and even biological families may need. We receive phone calls from CPS, youth court, foster families and other social service agencies. I along with other volunteers go in and collect the items/clothing needed and we deliver it.

What have you learned from volunteering in foster care ministry?

I have learned the power of one person. One person saying yes to fostering a child, one person donating items and one person showing up has literally changed the world for that child in need. All because one person stepped up. So many times, the items we received one day will literally be the items asked for the next day.

How can someone else who might be interested in volunteering with foster care get involved?

If you are interested in foster care you can become a licensed foster parent through Child Protection Services. If you want to serve through Threaded, you can contact FBC Vicksburg and we can receive donations of twin and toddler beds.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.