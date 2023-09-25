Voting is open in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 11:00 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Voting is now open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are swimmers Elle Larson (St. Aloysius) and Avery Greer (Warren Central), softball player Marley Bufkin (Porter’s Chapel), and football player Tyler Henderson (Vicksburg High).

You can vote by clicking here.

Larson, a member of St. Aloysius’ girls’ swim team, won four events — the 200 yard individual medley, 100 backstroke, and the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays — at the St. Al Last Chance Meet on Sept. 19.

Bufkin, a softball player for Porter’s Chapel Academy, batted .545 (6-for-11), with five RBIs and five runs scored in four games last week.

Greer, an eighth-grader with Warren Central’s swim team, won four events — the 50 and 500 yard freestyle, and the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays — to lead the Lady Vikes to the team title at the Rumble on the River meet at City Pool on Sept. 23.

Henderson, a senior wide receiver for Vicksburg High’s football team, caught two passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 victory against Yazoo City on Sept. 22.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Good luck to all of the nominees!