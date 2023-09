Willie Harris Jr. Published 9:05 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Willie Harris Jr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 91.

He was retired from the Anderson Tully Lumber Mill and was a member of the Cedar Grove M.B. Church. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.

