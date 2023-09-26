Johnny A. Caldwell Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Johnny A. Caldwell was born Sept. 15, 1942, to the late Henry Caldwell Sr. and Emma Lewis Caldwell of Vicksburg.

He was a member of the Hebrew Israelites faith and a graduate of Rosa A. Temple High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and moved to Newark, NJ. On Sept. 5, he departed this life at Pruitt Health Nursing Facility.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Nathaniel Feggans; two sisters Cora Mae Campbell and Annie Lee Turner; and two brothers George Garrett and Sidney Caldwell Sr.

His memory will be forever cherished by; his wife Bonnie Vanderhall Caldwell, daughters Mia Moore, Tasha Russum (Mike), and Jahzarar Caldwell; sons John Caldwell Jr.(Gretchen), Charles Caldwell (Nikki), and Gershom Caldwell. 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, brother Henry Caldwell Jr. and sister Katie Caldwell-Gray both of Toledo, OH as well a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Both will be held at Georgia Funeral Care in Acworth, GA.