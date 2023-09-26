Rolling Fork Mounds historical marker found in Warren County creek

Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Geologists with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) recently found something that had disappeared.

The geologists were out in a field and stumbled across the lost Mississippi Mound Trail marker sign for the Rolling Fork Mounds.

The marker was found in a creek, according to MDEQ. Officials said it was no easy task to recover the monument, but their team made it happen. The sign was dirty, but undamaged.

They returned the marker to the Mississippi Department of Archives & History (MDAH).

“These markers are beautiful and share in quite elaborate detail about our state’s rich history. This discovery -and return- spares the state from having to purchase a replacement marker. Please join us in thanking our Office of Geology for going above and beyond for our great state,” MDEQ officials stated.

