Warren Central swimmer Avery Greer is The Post’s Athlete of the Week Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

In a race to the finish, Avery Greer touched out the competition in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

Greer, an eighth-grader on Warren Central’s swim team, received 417 of the 1,218 votes cast in an online poll to win this week’s award. She beat Porter’s Chapel Academy softball player Marley Bufkin by only 38 votes.

Vicksburg High football player Tyler Henderson received 284 votes to finish third, and St. Aloysius swimmer Elle Larson was fourth with 138.

Email newsletter signup

Greer won four events at the Rumble on the River meet at City Pool on Sept. 23. She led the Lady Vikes to the girls’ team title by winning the 50 and 500 yard freestyle events, and teaming with Kara Rowe, Chloe Barnard and Jenna Moulder on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Greer posted a time of 28.73 seconds in the 50 free and 6:31.34 in the 500. The medley relay’s winning time was 2:14.85, and the 400 freestyle relay’s was 4:26.77.

Congratulations to Avery and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

Featured Local Savings