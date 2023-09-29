George Thomas Ellis Published 2:36 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

George Thomas Ellis went home to be with Jesus on September 22, 2023.

Born in Vicksburg, MS on March 24, 1934, to George Ellis Jr. and Agnes Thomas Ellis, he married Louise Brewer and they had 5 children: William George Ellis (Jill), George Thomas Ellis, II (Donna), Joseph Frank Ellis, Charles Gregory Ellis (Selina) and Ruby Rene Ellis.

He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one sister, Rosemary Ellis Eicher. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Wilson Ellis.

George was a charter member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Huntsville, Ala., and a Charter member of Good Shepherd Knights of Columbus, Council #11672 and served on pastoral council, Remembering Team and ushered.

George was a very devout Catholic. He loved God and his family.

His education included an MBA from the University of Iowa; BS, from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received honors in Mathematics (Kappa Mu Epsilon); Saint Aloysius High School where he was an altar boy, member of the Band and Football team.

He was active in Boy Scouts, Knights of Columbus Troop 7 (Eagle Scout), Knights of Columbus, Council 898, Vicksburg, MS.

His military service included the U.S. Air Force as a Communication Specialist. He retired from the U.S. Army Missile Command as a Senior Operations Research Analyst in 1990.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Visitation was 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28 with a Mass following at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Burial was on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala.