Mississippi Symphony Orchestra hosting Vicksburg Night Published 12:53 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will offer its Vicksburg friends a special Pops concert, titled “Jeans ’n Classics,” on Oct. 21. The concert will feature the music of piano men Billy Joel and Elton John and will be presented at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson at 7:30 p.m.

Billy Joel and Elton John’s 1994 Face to Face tours are long gone, but their music lives on in the Jeans ’n Classics road show, Back to Back. The unique fusion of MSO’s symphonic prowess with crowd favorite Jeans ’n Classics — vocalist Jean Meilleur, pianist John Regan, a full rock band and backup singers — delivers a brilliant lineup of unforgettable hits, including “Piano Man,” “My Life,” “Rocket Man,” “Circle of Life,” and many more.

A reception at Cedar Grove Mansion, 2200 Oak St., will start the evening from 5 to 6 p.m. Free transportation to the concert at Thalia Mara Hall, 255 East Pascagoula St. in Jackson, is limited to 40 people. Please make your bus reservations early by calling 601-218-3242. Symphony tickets can be purchased at a reduced rate ($20) by contacting Marilee Woods at MSO Patron Services by phone at 601-414-6005 or by e-mail patronservices@msorchestra.com. Mention the Vicksburg night at Symphony when making reservations.

Peter Brennan’s Jeans ’n Classics approach to combining world-class rock musicians and symphonies has been a plus for orchestras in their audiences for 23 years. Not a tribute act, Jeans ‘n Classics faithfully interprets the music of legendary rock and pop albums and artists, with their own special and signature flair. Jeans ’n Classics works with over 100 orchestras in venues throughout North America and has created almost 1,000 original rock and pop orchestrations represented across 45 unique and exciting productions.