Lady Vikes begin a busy week by beating Riverside Published 8:28 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Warren Central’s volleyball team started a busy week on a good note.

Ellie Henderson served 10 aces and delivered seven kills on the offensive end, and added 13 digs and two blocks on defense to lead Warren Central to a 3-1 (25-9, 25-13, 18-25, 25-4) victory over Riverside on Monday.

Melissa Herrle added nine aces and four kills, while KK Kelly and Calise Henyard had six kills apiece. Henyard also served five aces and had 10 digs.

Tabreia Davis had 12 digs and KeKe McKay had seven to lead the defense.

Warren Central’s junior varsity team also won, 2-0 (25-15, 25-10). Arionna Jenkins had three kills and Elizabeth Tennison served two aces.

Monday’s match was the first of three for the Lady Vikes this week. They will host Neshoba Central Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at Warren Central Junior High. Then, on Thursday, they will be part of the first athletic event ever in Warren Central High School’s renovated gym when they face Pearl.

Pregame festivities on Thursday, including a pep rally, will begin at 6 p.m. and the match at 6:45.