Old Post Files: Oct. 4, 1923-2013

Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923
Mrs. George Foster was doing well after surgery. • Pat Genry Jr. was the new head of the Civitan Club.

90 Years Ago: 1933
W.C. May and Katherine McAlpin were married. • St. Aloysius College won over Sartaria, 14-0 in football.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

80 Years Ago: 1943
E.A. Fiane returned from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he had served in the police department. • John Fruce Bogie died.

70 Years Ago: 1953
Mrs. Helen Emmich died. • Helen Morrison was visiting her parents from the University of Alabama.

60 Years Ago: 1963
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Nicholson announced the birth of their daughter, Beverly Ann. • Marine Lance Cpl. Phillip Doiron was at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

50 Years Ago: 1973
Seniors Richard Blackmore and Galvin Rees were elected president and vice president of Vicksburg High School’s student body.

40 Years Ago: 1983
Services were held for Mrs. Annie Edwards. • Ben Holmes died. • Centennial editions of The Vicksburg Post were donated to the Old Court House Museum.

30 Years Ago: 1993
Three intersections on Clay Street were widened for casino traffic. • Taxes on the first month of legal gambling were nearly $300,000.

20 Years Ago: 2003
Newspaper carrier Jean Sibley had not missed a day of work in 23 years. • Kodey Goulette, 11, was recovering after being burned in an explosion at a family cookout.

10 Years Ago: 2013
House Speaker Philip Gunn, visited the city on an ideas tour. • Jean Sibley still was bringing the news after 33 years.

More History

MDAH to hold community engagement meeting at Alcorn State University about Windsor Ruins Project

Old Post Files: Sept. 30, 1923-2013

Exhibit honoring Tuskegee Airmen, WASPs coming to Southern Heritage Air Museum

Old Post Files: Sept. 29, 1923-2013

Print Article