Old Post Files: Oct. 4, 1923-2013 Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. George Foster was doing well after surgery. • Pat Genry Jr. was the new head of the Civitan Club.

90 Years Ago: 1933

W.C. May and Katherine McAlpin were married. • St. Aloysius College won over Sartaria, 14-0 in football.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1943

E.A. Fiane returned from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he had served in the police department. • John Fruce Bogie died.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mrs. Helen Emmich died. • Helen Morrison was visiting her parents from the University of Alabama.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Nicholson announced the birth of their daughter, Beverly Ann. • Marine Lance Cpl. Phillip Doiron was at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Seniors Richard Blackmore and Galvin Rees were elected president and vice president of Vicksburg High School’s student body.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Services were held for Mrs. Annie Edwards. • Ben Holmes died. • Centennial editions of The Vicksburg Post were donated to the Old Court House Museum.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Three intersections on Clay Street were widened for casino traffic. • Taxes on the first month of legal gambling were nearly $300,000.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Newspaper carrier Jean Sibley had not missed a day of work in 23 years. • Kodey Goulette, 11, was recovering after being burned in an explosion at a family cookout.

10 Years Ago: 2013

House Speaker Philip Gunn, visited the city on an ideas tour. • Jean Sibley still was bringing the news after 33 years.