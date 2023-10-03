Old Post Files: Oct. 4, 1923-2013
Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 Years Ago: 1923
Mrs. George Foster was doing well after surgery. • Pat Genry Jr. was the new head of the Civitan Club.
90 Years Ago: 1933
W.C. May and Katherine McAlpin were married. • St. Aloysius College won over Sartaria, 14-0 in football.
Email newsletter signup
80 Years Ago: 1943
E.A. Fiane returned from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he had served in the police department. • John Fruce Bogie died.
70 Years Ago: 1953
Mrs. Helen Emmich died. • Helen Morrison was visiting her parents from the University of Alabama.
60 Years Ago: 1963
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Nicholson announced the birth of their daughter, Beverly Ann. • Marine Lance Cpl. Phillip Doiron was at Camp Lejeune, N.C.
50 Years Ago: 1973
Seniors Richard Blackmore and Galvin Rees were elected president and vice president of Vicksburg High School’s student body.
40 Years Ago: 1983
Services were held for Mrs. Annie Edwards. • Ben Holmes died. • Centennial editions of The Vicksburg Post were donated to the Old Court House Museum.
30 Years Ago: 1993
Three intersections on Clay Street were widened for casino traffic. • Taxes on the first month of legal gambling were nearly $300,000.
20 Years Ago: 2003
Newspaper carrier Jean Sibley had not missed a day of work in 23 years. • Kodey Goulette, 11, was recovering after being burned in an explosion at a family cookout.
10 Years Ago: 2013
House Speaker Philip Gunn, visited the city on an ideas tour. • Jean Sibley still was bringing the news after 33 years.