October 4, 2023

Five Warren County players picked for football all-star games

Vicksburg High and Warren Central have plenty of stars on their football teams, and now they have plenty of all-stars as well.

Five players from the Warren County teams were selected Wednesday to play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches all-star games.

Warren Central linebacker Julien Demby and Garrett Orgas were picked for the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game scheduled for Dec. 16 in Hattiesburg.

Vicksburg High defensive linemen Tyler Carter and Demarcus Johnson will join Warren Central offensive lineman Beau Davis in the Bernard Blackwell Mississippi All-Star Game on Dec. 9 in Gulfport. All three players will be on the North roster.

Warren Central head coach Josh Morgan will also serve as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Mississippi team in the Mississippi-Alabama game. That contest will be played at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Demby and Orgas are both having huge seasons in their second year as starters for Warren Central’s defense. Demby leads the Vikings with 50 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss, and has two interceptions and two sacks.’

Orgas has 37 tackles, five tackles for loss and three interceptions. Both Orgas and Demby have returned one of their interceptions for touchdowns.

Vicksburg High’s defense is sending two of its players to Gulfport High School’s Milner Stadium for the Mississippi all-star game.

Johnson was the 2022 Vicksburg Post Defensive Player of the Year and a four-year starter at defensive tackle. He piled up 23 sacks and 40 tackles for loss combined in 2021 and 2022.

Carter, a 6-foot-6 defensive end, is a Mississippi State commit who had five sacks last season.

Warren Central’s Davis was the county’s only offensive player selected as an all-star. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound senior center is a two-year starter on the Vikings’ offensive line. He has been credited with four pancake blocks this season.

In addition to the Warren County players, Port Gibson wide receiver Damion Miller was selected to the Bernard Blackwell South team. He has 17 receptions for 312 yards and four touchdowns this season.

