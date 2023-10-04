Joseph Wayne Farris Published 1:49 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

In loving Memory of Joseph Wayne Farris. Oct. 21, 1945 to Oct. 2. Our beloved Papaw. Wayne was a long-time resident of Vicksburg who worked many years for Wal-Mart as well as TG&Y.

He was a die-hard fan of Ole Miss and a lover of Coca-Cola. Wayne was a loving Pawpaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was full of life, laughter and love whenever they were around. He was preceded in death by his wife Cordelia Cain Farris, his parents N.J. Farris and Speler Assaf Farris, his sisters Sylvia Farris and Linda Farris Tuggle and his granddaughter Kelsey Hise.

Wayne is survived by his grandchildren Danielle Shoops, Kami Shoops, Stephen Jobe, Deidra Brown, and Tayelor Pierce, and great-grandchildren Ruby, Olyn, Oliver, Baylor, Hazel, Kole, Bentley, Landon, Ella, Owen, and Abigale.

He created many lasting wonderful memories with his grandkids and great-grandkids, and he will be dearly missed.