Porter’s Chapel, Sharkey-Issaquena clash in battle of unbeaten teams Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Eight is not nearly enough for Porter’s Chapel Academy.

The Eagles would like 14, which is the number of wins it would take to complete an undefeated season and claim the school’s first football state title. For the moment, they’ll settle for nine by beating Sharkey-Issaquena Academy in the biggest 8-man game on the MAIS schedule this week.

Porter’s Chapel, SIA, DeSoto School and Christian Collegiate are the only undefeated teams in the MAIS’ 8-man division.

“It’s exciting. It’s going to be a good game, playing one of the two or three best — if not the best — in 1A,” PCA coach Blake Purvis said. “I think it’ll be a good match-up and also a good measuring stick moving into the playoffs.”

Porter’s Chapel improved to 8-0 by crushing hapless Hillcrest Christian 58-16 last week, while Sharkey-Issaquena knocked off Tallulah Academy 52-20 to get to 7-0. The two teams are in different classifications — SIA is in Class 1A and PCA in 2A — but the two results still set up a showdown between state championship contenders.

It’s a rare top-flight test for PCA. Only two of the Eagles’ first eight opponents currently have winning records.

“We played Riverdale in Week 4, now we’ve got Sharkey Week 8, so it’s a good three-quarter way to see where we’ve improved and how we stack up,” Purvis said. “And it still gives us time going into the playoffs to correct or fix things we may be deficient at after playing a quality opponent.”

Friday’s game will feature two of the best offenses in 8-man football. Sharkey-Issaquena has averaged 56 points per game, and Porter’s Chapel is scoring 50.4.

“Everything,” Purvis laughed when asked what SIA does well. “They’ve got a ton of speed. They can run it, they can throw it, they’re blocking well up front. Their athletes are making plays. Defensively, they’re flying to the football. They are a total football team and they’re doing all phases very well.”

Playing a quality opponent like Sharkey-Issaquena is not just a test for PCA. It’s also an opportunity.

Porter’s Chapel needs to beat Prairie View Academy in its season finale on Oct. 20 to win the District 2-3A championship and assure itself of the top-four seed and a first-round bye in the Class 2A playoffs that comes with it.

Based on projections, the Eagles appear to be locked in as a No. 3 or 4 seed if they win the district title. The MAIS power points system determines seedings, and PCA will have a difficult time surpassing the other district champions even if it finishes undefeated.

Still, every little bit helps and a win over SIA would boost Porter’s Chapel’s status if it winds up deeper in the bracket in a worst-case scenario.

“It’s becoming more clear week by week. This will definitely help our rating. How much bearing it actually has on it is hard to tell. I don’t know that if we win the district championship that this game will affect our rating a whole lot. If we don’t, this game has a big impact on our rating,” Purvis said. “It’s one of those things it could help you, it could hurt you, and it may not matter. But it’s the next one on our schedule so it does matter and I think our guys are excited about the challenge.”

FRIDAY’S AREA GAMES

All games start at 7 p.m.

Sharkey-Issaquena Academy at Porter’s Chapel (Radio: 104.5 FM)

St. Aloysius at Columbia Academy (Radio: 101.3 FM)

Ridgeland at Warren Central (Radio: 105.5 FM)

Vicksburg at Neshoba Central (Radio: 107.7 FM)

Tallulah Academy at Prentiss Christian

Port Gibson at Wesson

Rayville at Madison Parish

