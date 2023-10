Vicksburg Kiwanis Club installs new leadership Published 11:09 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Vicksburg Kiwanis Club installed new leadership at its latest meeting. They are:

*Jami Crews – Vice President

*Tom Osburn – Secretary/Treasurer

*Daniel Miles – President

*Tracie Herring – Immediate Past President

*David Blackledge – President-elect

