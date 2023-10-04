Volleyball Roundup: Missy Gators beat Callaway; Lady Vikes set for return to home gym Published 9:56 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Vicksburg High passed a test in its playoff warm-up.

Kennedy Mullins served seven aces, to go along with 10 assists and seven defensive digs, as the Missy Gators rallied from two games down to earn a road win at Callaway on Tuesday, 3-2 (15-25, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18, 15-13).

Jordan Grace, Makynzie Dunmore and Saudia Stewart also defended the net well to lead the Missy Gators’ comeback.

Vicksburg (9-6, 4-6 MHSAA Region 2-6A) finished its regular season with Tuesday’s victory. It will take a long trip to North Mississippi next week, on Oct. 10, to play Lake Cormorant in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Neshoba Central 3, Warren Central 1

Warren Central bid farewell to its junior high gym with a 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-12) loss to Neshoba Central on Tuesday.

Hannah Island had eight kills for the Lady Vikes (20-11, 6-4 Region 2-6A), while KK Kelly and Ellie Henderson had four each. Henderson also had 11 blocks and six digs on defense.

Melissa Herrle also had six digs.

Warren Central held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its renovated high school gym on Tuesday, and the volleyball team will have the honor of playing the first sporting event in it.

The Lady Vikes will host Pearl in their regular-season finale Thursday at 6:45 p.m. A ceremony and pep rally will be held before the game, and those festivities begin around 6 p.m.

Fans attending Thursday’s match at Warren Central High School should use the entrance adjacent to the football stadium. Signage and security will direct them through the school and to the gym.

Warren Central will go on the road to Center Hill on Oct. 10 for its first-round game in the Class 6A playoffs.