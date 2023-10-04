Who’s Hot

Published 3:55 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius cross country runner Hendrix Eldridge finished third overall to lead the Lady Flashes to a second-place team finish at the Cathedral Cross Country Invitational on Monday. Eldridge posted a time of 21:06 for the 5-kilometer race.

Eldridge’s teammate Julia Tuminello finished in eighth place, with a time of 23:19; Nancy Clement was 15th in 25:09; and Grace Edwards was 22nd in 26:25 as the Lady Flashes totaled 67 points.

Columbia Academy had five of the top six runners for a near-perfect score of 18 points and easily won the team title. Columbia’s Briley Speights had a time of 20:44 to win the individual championship.

