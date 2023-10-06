MACCC roundup: East Mississippi tops Northwest in top-20 clash; Hall helps Gulf Coast win big Published 3:31 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

East Mississippi won the clash of Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference football titans.

Ty Keyes completed 31 of 46 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns, with three of those coming in the second half, as No. 13 East Mississippi defeated No. 10 Northwest Mississippi 35-17 on Thursday.

The game was a rematch of last year’s MACCC championship game, and the 14th time in the last 16 seasons that the Lions (3-2, 2-0 MACCC North) and Rangers (3-2, 1-1) have met as nationally-ranked teams.

Northwest’s D.J. Burgess recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown that pulled the Rangers to within 14-10 at halftime, but East Mississippi owned the second half.

Keyes threw touchdown passes of 24 yards to Cam Wright and 3 yards to Marcus Harris in the third quarter, and 27 yards to Kiron Benjamin with 3:17 left in the fourth to help the Lions pull away.

Benjamin finished with 96 combined yards rushing and receiving. Wright caught five passes for 86 yards, and Raymon Blackmon had five receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Northwest Mississippi quarterback Keegan Patterson was 27-of-54 passing for 319 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked three times.

Jones College 21, Hinds 3

No. 9 Jones College held Hinds Community College to 112 yards of total offense, registered five sacks and 13 tackles for loss, and smothered the Eagles for a division victory on Thursday.

Jones (4-1, 3-0 MACCC South) held an opponent without a touchdown for the second game in a row. The only points for Hinds (2-3, 2-1) came on Tanner Hollingsworth’s 30-yard field goal in the second quarter. Hollingsworth also had 31 of Hinds’ 64 rushing yards on a fake punt.

Hinds quarterbacks Roman Mula and Jordyn Battee were a combined 5-of-20 passing for 48 yards, with two interceptions.

Jones had a modest 278 yards of total offense, but was able to punch it into the end zone a few times. Trent Davis scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, Brax Garrison threw a 68-yard TD pass to Justin Campbell in the second, and Houston Johnson made it 21-3 with his 14-yard run with 7:10 remaining in the game.

Mississippi Gulf Coast 52, Pearl River 21

Jamari Thompson rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns, former Warren Central star Trey Hall had 131 yards and a TD on only nine carries, and No. 4 Mississippi Gulf Coast (5-0, 2-0 MACCC South) remained undefeated with a rout of Pearl River (0-5, 0-2).

Pearl River took a 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ty Hullette. Hullette also threw a 75-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Bentley and finished 6-of-13 for 166 yards.

Thompson’s 7-yard TD run late in the second quarter was the start of a 24-0 scoring run for Gulf Coast that put the game out of reach.

L.J. Hewitt had a 100-yard interception return touchdown for Gulf Coast.

The Bulldogs also had 351 rushing yards and averaged 7.3 yards per carry. Quarterback Eli Anderson completed 16 of 23 passes for 191 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

East Central 48, Southwest Mississippi 15

Chris Tucker threw two touchdown passes, and Devontae Causey had 88 total yards and scored three touchdowns as East Central Community College (2-3, 1-2 MACCC South) rode a fast start to an easy win over Southwest Mississippi (1-4, 0-3).

Tucker also scored a 21-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to help East Central race to a 28-7 lead at halftime. He finished 23-of-30 passing for 273 yards.

Warren Central alum Preston Lynch caught three passes for 12 yards for East Central, and was 1-of-3 passing for 14 yards.

Southwest Mississippi cornerback Nicholas Mickey, a Vicksburg High product, had two solo tackles.

Northeast Mississippi 37, Holmes 20

Chris McMillian had 146 total yards — 88 rushing and 58 receiving — and a touchdown, and Northeast Mississippi (5-0, 3-0 MACCC North) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from Holmes Community College (3-2, 1-2).

Cameron Dill was 8-of-10 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns for Northeast Mississippi. His 36-yard TD to Wesley Corbitt with 12:04 left in the game put the Tigers ahead 30-20, and they iced it on Jayden Robinson’s 14-yard TD run with 8:54 to go.

Holmes quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV was 30-of-47 passing for 246 yards, and also scored two rushing touchdowns.

Itawamba 29, Mississippi Delta 0

Charleston French ran for two touchdowns, Zavian Dilworth had two interceptions, and Itawamba Community College (1-4, 1-2 MACC North) easily defeated Mississippi Delta.

Mississippi Delta (1-4, 1-2) was shut out for the second game in a row, and has been outscored 69-0 in the two losses.