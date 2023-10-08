How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players – Oct. 7 Published 3:00 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

A weekly recap of the performances by Vicksburg-area college football players.

• South Alabama offensive lineman Reed Buys (Warren Central) started at left guard and helped the Jaguars amass 589 yards of total offense in a 55-7 rout of Louisiana-Monroe.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) was 1-for-3 on PATs and had two touchbacks on four kickoffs in a 26-19 loss to Florida A&M.

• Troy linebacker T.J. Thompson (Warren Central) was credited with one pass breakup in a 37-3 victory against Arkansas State.

• Alcorn State defensive back D’Marious Hicks (Port Gibson) had one solo tackle in a 25-24 homecoming victory over Grambling.

• Virginia Union fullback Joe Johnson (Vicksburg High) started and was a lead blocker for an offense that ran for 295 yards in a 42-20 win over Elizabeth City.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had a team-high seven total tackles and one-half tackle for loss in a 41-35 double-overtime victory against Pikeville.

• Miles College defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had one solo tackle in a 27-24 loss to Benedict.

• Copiah-Lincoln Community College kicker Brandon Gilliam (Warren Central) was 2-for-3 on PATs and 0-for-1 on field goals in a 20-6 win over Coahoma Community College on Saturday. He also averaged 34.3 yards on three punts, and had one touchback on four kickoffs. Gilliam had one solo tackle, as well.

• Coahoma linebacker Jashun Simon (Warren Central) had four total tackles and one-half tackle for loss in the loss to Co-Lin.

• Coahoma linebacker Logan Myles (Warren Central) had three total tackles in the loss to Co-Lin.