Darryon D. Morris-Cohen Published 9:47 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Funeral services for Darryon D. Morris-Cohen were held on Saturday, Oct. 7, in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Johnny Reynolds officiating: interment followed in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Darryon D. Morris, a resident of Tallulah, LA, passed away on Friday, Sept. 29. He was 28. He had worked at Lovey’s Seafood in Vicksburg,

He is survived by his mother Bobbie Stampley, his father Gerald Cohen, his grandmother Arlene Cohen, 3 brothers Bronson Somerville, Jr of Sacramento, CA, Isiah Cohen and Curtis Smith Cohen both of Vallejo, CA, a sister Gerai Cohen, 3 aunts, 1 great aunt, and a great uncle, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

Email newsletter signup