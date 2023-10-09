PCA nominated for MAIS Team of the Week award

Published 12:31 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy football player Thomas Azlin smiles after the Eagles defeated Sharkey-Issaquena Academy 44-42 on Friday. Azlin caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles improved their record to 9-0. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team is currently undefeated, and now it’s taking on some of the best in the MAIS in a different venue.

PCA has been nominated for the Farm Bureau Insurance MAIS Football Team of the Week award. The contest is held by the MAIS each week and determined through a fan vote.

PCA was nominated for its 44-42 victory over previously undefeated Sharkey-Issaquena Academy on Oct. 6. The win improved the Eagles’ record to 9-0.

The other teams in this week’s contest are Copiah Academy, Hartfield Academy and Simpson Academy.

You can vote for PCA by clicking here.

Voting is open until Wednesday at 7 p.m. A valid email address is required, and each email address is limited to 10 votes.

