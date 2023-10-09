Police called to shooting at New Main Apartments in Vicksburg

Published 5:19 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

By John Surratt

Vicksburg police have responded to a shooting at the New Main Apartments, 2727 Alcorn Drive, in which one person was shot.

The shooting occured about 5 p.m. No further information was available at this time.

This is a developing story.

