Police called to shooting at New Main Apartments in Vicksburg Published 5:19 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Vicksburg police have responded to a shooting at the New Main Apartments, 2727 Alcorn Drive, in which one person was shot.

The shooting occured about 5 p.m. No further information was available at this time.

This is a developing story.

