Police called to shooting at New Main Apartments in Vicksburg
Published 5:19 pm Monday, October 9, 2023
Vicksburg police have responded to a shooting at the New Main Apartments, 2727 Alcorn Drive, in which one person was shot.
The shooting occured about 5 p.m. No further information was available at this time.
This is a developing story.
