New Main Apartments Shooting: one injured, no one in custody Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the New Main Apartments on Alcorn Drive at 4:49 p.m. on Monday in response to a shooting.

Once on the scene, the officers located a 21-year-old male who had received a wound to his leg. The victim was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

This case is under investigation.

