Port City Kiwanis Club installs new leadership

Published 9:22 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Port City Kiwanis Club Incoming officers are pictured from left to right and include Chris Barnett (Vice President), Greg Linzy (President Elect), Emily Williams (President), Charles McKinnie (Master of Ceremonies/Installing Official), Marie Cunningham (Outgoing President), Walter Frazier (Treasurer), Jimmy Fowler (Secretary) and Buford (BB) Evans (Secretary’s Assistant).

Members of the Port City Kiwanis Club recently gathered at a dinner event to celebrate the past year’s accomplishments and to formally install officers for the new year.

Incoming officers include Chris Barnett, Vice President; Greg Linzy, President-Elect; Emily Williams, President; Charles McKinnie, Master of Ceremonies/Installing Official; Marie Cunningham, Outgoing President; Walter Frazier, Treasurer; Jimmy Fowler, Secretary and Buford “BB” Evans, Secretary’s Assistant.

The ceremony was hosted by Hawkins United Methodist Church.

