Port City Kiwanis Club installs new leadership Published 9:22 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Members of the Port City Kiwanis Club recently gathered at a dinner event to celebrate the past year’s accomplishments and to formally install officers for the new year.

Incoming officers include Chris Barnett, Vice President; Greg Linzy, President-Elect; Emily Williams, President; Charles McKinnie, Master of Ceremonies/Installing Official; Marie Cunningham, Outgoing President; Walter Frazier, Treasurer; Jimmy Fowler, Secretary and Buford “BB” Evans, Secretary’s Assistant.

The ceremony was hosted by Hawkins United Methodist Church.

