Suspect in Grove and Walnut shooting remains at large: Vicksburg Police

Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg man wanted in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting of a woman near Grove and Walnut streets remains a large, Vicksburg police said.

Derrick Markeith Williams Jr., a suspect in the shooting, is wanted for what authorities have termed “aggravated domestic shooting.” He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and brown shorts.

Williams is known to drive a red or maroon 2014 Toyota Avalon with Mississippi tag WAE-9839.

The woman was wounded at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday when gunfire erupted in the area of Grove and Walnut streets.

Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Mike Bryant said the woman was transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

