Grove-Walnut shooting suspect in custody of Vicksburg Police Department Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Derrick Markeith Williams Jr., a suspect in a Sunday shooting at Grove and Walnut Streets, has been apprehended by the Vicksburg Police Department.

Williams was wanted for what authorities termed “aggravated domestic shooting.”

A woman was wounded at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday when gunfire erupted in the area of Grove and Walnut streets. Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Mike Bryant said the woman was transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The case remains under investigation.