Porter’s Chapel wins MAIS Team of the Week award

Published 1:13 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Porter's Chapel Academy football players Taylor Labarre (2) and Thomas Azlin celebrate after Labarre caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Friday's 44-42 victory over Sharkey-Issaquena Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s latest victory came off the football field.

The Eagles were named the Farm Bureau MAIS Team of the Week following their 44-42 victory over Sharkey-Issaquena Academy on Oct. 6.

PCA earned the honor by receiving more votes than Copiah Academy, Hartfield Academy and Simpson Academy in a weekly online poll conducted by the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools.

Porter’s Chapel improved its record to 9-0 with its win over SIA. It’s only the third time in school history that PCA has made it this deep into the season without a loss.

The Eagles will go for win No. 10 this Friday at 7 p.m., at home against Wilkinson County Christian Academy.

