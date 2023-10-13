Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights date, theme announced

Published 3:35 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

The City of Vicksburg float travels along Washington Street during City of Vicksburg Christmas Parade. File Photo

Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights will be Saturday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m.

The theme for the 2023 parade is “Merry Melodies,” promising a harmonious fusion of music and merriment.

The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program encourages all area clubs, churches, organizations, schools, bands, drill teams, individuals and businesses to participate.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The deadline for parade participation applications is Nov. 22. To apply, simply visit the Main Street website at www.downtownvicksburg.org, and download the parade application packet.

Alternative ways to apply are by contacting the Vicksburg Main Street Program directly at 912 Cherry St. or reaching out by phone at 601-634-4527. For any inquiries or assistance, please email kimh@vicksburg.org.

More News

PROTECT YOUR PEACE: Yogamosa instructor Maya Morris prepares for festival in Jackson

Holiday Express returning to Vicksburg under Canadian Pacific-Kansas City name

Warren County Land Records: Oct. 2 to Oct. 9

ERDC researchers assist with saltwater intrusion efforts in southern Louisiana

Print Article