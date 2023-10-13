Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights date, theme announced Published 3:35 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights will be Saturday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m.

The theme for the 2023 parade is “Merry Melodies,” promising a harmonious fusion of music and merriment.

The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program encourages all area clubs, churches, organizations, schools, bands, drill teams, individuals and businesses to participate.

The deadline for parade participation applications is Nov. 22. To apply, simply visit the Main Street website at www.downtownvicksburg.org, and download the parade application packet.

Alternative ways to apply are by contacting the Vicksburg Main Street Program directly at 912 Cherry St. or reaching out by phone at 601-634-4527. For any inquiries or assistance, please email kimh@vicksburg.org.