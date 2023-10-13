Halvern William Young Published 9:27 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Halvern William Young died on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Merit Health River Region.

Halvern is survived by one son, Tracy (Felicia) Darden: one sister, Katherine Young McReynolds and two brothers, Harvey Young and Ernest (Diane) Young.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hilda Young, five sisters, Mamie S. Young, Willie Bell Young Adams, Albert Ann Young Hebron, Lois Young Anderson and Hilda Young White and two brothers, William H. Young and Albert Young, Jr.

