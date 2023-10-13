Halvern William Young

Published 9:27 am Friday, October 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

Halvern William Young died on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Merit Health River Region.

Halvern is survived by one son, Tracy (Felicia) Darden: one sister, Katherine Young McReynolds and two brothers, Harvey Young and Ernest (Diane) Young.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hilda Young, five sisters, Mamie S. Young, Willie Bell Young Adams, Albert Ann Young Hebron, Lois Young Anderson and Hilda Young White and two brothers, William H. Young and Albert Young, Jr.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More Obits

Bobby Lee Blackmore

Wesley Curtis “Bad Boy” Brown Sr.

Kenneth Leroy Ragan

Darryon D. Morris-Cohen

Print Article