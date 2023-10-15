Photo Gallery: Vicksburg vs. Warren Central football

Published 2:00 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Vicksburg High and Warren Central renewed their long-running football rivalry on Friday night with an instant classic of a game.

Warren Central won, 19-18, after Jonah Artman kicked a 20-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining and Zack Evans intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s final play. It was Warren Central’s 12th consecutive victory over the Gators, although the last three have been decided by a total of four points and in the final moments of the game.

Warren Central (5-2, 2-0 MHSAA Region 2-6A) will go on the road to play Neshoba Central on Oct. 20, while Vicksburg (4-3, 0-2) will be at home against Callaway. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Enjoy this photographic look back at Friday’s River City Rivalry game, with pictures from photographer Paul Ingram and Vicksburg Post sports editor Ernest Bowker.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Sports column: Hall of Fame, open dates and possums are on the brain

Who’s Hot

Warren Central boys win North State swim championship; Lady Vikes finish second

Photo Gallery: 35th annual Over the River Run

Print Article