Photo Gallery: Vicksburg vs. Warren Central football
Published 2:00 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023
Vicksburg High running back Cedrick Blackmore (34) and his teammates fight for more yardage as Warren Central's defense closes in during Friday's game. Warren Central beat Vicksburg 19-18. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's football team warms up while children play football behind the end zone at halftime of Friday's game against Vicksburg High. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central running back Eric Collins Jr. carries the football against Vicksburg High. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High running back DeCorey Knight Jr. (12) dives forward for more yardage during Friday's game against Warren Central. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High running back DeCorey Knight (12) stiff-arms Warren Central defender Dekasai Crump during Friday's game at Viking Stadium. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High defensive lineman Demarcus Johnson (13) closes in on Warren Central running back Eric Collins Jr. (20). (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central defensive lineman Tekarius Qualls tackles a Vicksburg High ball carrier during Friday's game. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central running back Aden Greer (6) carries the football against Vicksburg High. Greer finished with 76 rushing yards to help the Vikings win 19-18. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Zack Evans (0) cuts back against Vicksburg High's Tyler Henderson (18) during Friday's game at Viking Stadium. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central running back Eric Collins Jr. is tackled by a pair of Vicksburg High defenders during Friday's game. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Officials measure to see if Warren Central made a first down during Friday's game against Vicksburg High. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High quarterback Ronnie Alexander runs with the football Friday against Warren Central. Alexander rushed for a team-high 76 yards and completed 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards, but the Gators lost 19-18. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High quarterback Ronnie Alexander (1) lets a pass fly during Friday's game against Warren Central. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High wide receiver Tyler Henderson (18) and Warren Central defensive back Roosevelt Harris battle for a jump ball during Friday's game. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High quarterback Ronnie Alexander (1) scrambles away from Warren Central defnesive lineman Tekarius Qualls (80). (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Jonah Artman (14) kicks the game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 19-18 victory over Vicksburg High on Friday. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High receiver Tyler Henderson (18) runs with the football after making a catch against Warren Central. Henderson had three receptions for 80 yards, but the Gators lost to their crosstown rival 19-18. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central players celebrate after Jonah Artman made a 20-yard field goal to give the Vikings a 19-18 lead over Vicksburg late in the fourth quarter. Warren Central won by the same score. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central football players celebrate after beating Vicksburg High 19-18 on Friday. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Maddox Lynch celebrates after the Vikings beat archrival Vicksburg High 19-18 on Friday night. Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High offensive lineman Willie Edmond is consoled by teammate Marquise Knight after the Gators lost 19-18 to Warren Central on Friday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central head coach Josh Morgan talks to his team after they defeated Vicksburg High 19-18 on Friday. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High and Warren Central renewed their long-running football rivalry on Friday night with an instant classic of a game.
Warren Central won, 19-18, after Jonah Artman kicked a 20-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining and Zack Evans intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s final play. It was Warren Central’s 12th consecutive victory over the Gators, although the last three have been decided by a total of four points and in the final moments of the game.
Warren Central (5-2, 2-0 MHSAA Region 2-6A) will go on the road to play Neshoba Central on Oct. 20, while Vicksburg (4-3, 0-2) will be at home against Callaway. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Enjoy this photographic look back at Friday’s River City Rivalry game, with pictures from photographer Paul Ingram and Vicksburg Post sports editor Ernest Bowker.
