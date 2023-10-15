Photo Gallery: Vicksburg vs. Warren Central football Published 2:00 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

Vicksburg High and Warren Central renewed their long-running football rivalry on Friday night with an instant classic of a game.

Warren Central won, 19-18, after Jonah Artman kicked a 20-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining and Zack Evans intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s final play. It was Warren Central’s 12th consecutive victory over the Gators, although the last three have been decided by a total of four points and in the final moments of the game.

Warren Central (5-2, 2-0 MHSAA Region 2-6A) will go on the road to play Neshoba Central on Oct. 20, while Vicksburg (4-3, 0-2) will be at home against Callaway. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Enjoy this photographic look back at Friday’s River City Rivalry game, with pictures from photographer Paul Ingram and Vicksburg Post sports editor Ernest Bowker.

