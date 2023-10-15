Three injured in wreck on MS 27

Published 8:16 am Sunday, October 15, 2023

By John Surratt

Two adults and a child were injured in a near head-on collision on MS 27 about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple sheriff units and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck just south of Warriors Trail.

Both drivers went to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The child was taken to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to Blair Batson Chldren’s Hospital.

The wreck is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

