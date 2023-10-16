Halvern William Young Published 11:40 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Halvern William Young died on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Merit Health River Region.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Hilda Young; five sisters, Mamie S. Young, Willie Bell Young Adams, Albert Ann Young Hebron, Lois Young Anderson, and Hilda Young White and two brothers William H. Young and Albert Young Jr.

He is survived by one son, Tracy (Felicia) Darden; three grandchildren, Demerrick Darden, Trey Darden and Kiara Darden; one sister, Katherine Young McReynolds; two brothers, Harvey Young and Ernest (Diane) Young and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives including the Taylors, Marley, Stewarts, Moody, Carson, Mitchell Young and Murphy families.

Email newsletter signup

A memorial will be held at a later date.