Kenneth Bershell Jr. Published 11:37 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Kenneth Bershell Jr. a Vicksburg resident passed away Thursday, Oct. 12, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He was 23.

He worked as a parts salesman for Cannon Toyota and had attended Locust Grove M.B. Church. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

