Visit Vicksburg announces 2024 grant program Published 11:42 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Visit Vicksburg is accepting applications for its 2024 Tourism Grant Program. This program assists festivals, events, attractions and organizations that impact tourism in Warren County.

Visit Vicksburg’s mission is to encourage and promote tourism for the Vicksburg Warren County area as well as to sell and market the attractions and experiences of Vicksburg as a premier destination for overnight visitation.

“We hope the grant program will help our partners draw more visitors to Vicksburg,” said Laura Beth Strickland, executive director. “We have researched other destination marketing organization’s programs, and this standard works for other markets. These grants are designed to help promote those events and organizations that draw people into Vicksburg for overnight visitation. Our tourism organizations need these opportunities now more than ever.”

Eligible applicants for funding include an organization, event or project whose objective is to promote Vicksburg’s tourism industry to out-of-town visitors by generating overnight travel and economic stimulus to the city. The target audience should be outside the immediate Vicksburg area (over a 50-mile radius or out-of-state).

The program calls for requests for funds to be submitted by Nov. 30, for events that fall within the Visit Vicksburg fiscal year (Jan. 1, 2024 – Dec. 31, 2024).

Applications and guidelines can be found at www.visitvicksburg.com/locals.