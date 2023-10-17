John Wayne Crist Published 1:13 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

John Wayne Crist died on Oct. 23, 2023, at Merit Health Hospital from cardiac arrest. He had just turned 62.

John is survived by his wife, Susan Crist, and daughter, Kristin “K.C.” Crist. He is also survived by two sisters, Donna Marie Hart, Debra Cape, and four brothers, Joe, Mike, David and Tony Crist.

John is preceded in death by father, Orville Crist, and mother, Pearlie Evelyn Sims.

John was born Oct. 7, 1961. He worked and lived his entire life in Vicksburg, MS. He worked at Tri-State Tire from 1980 until his death.

Visitation will be Friday, October 20, 2023, between 1 and 2 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home on Indiana Avenue.

A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Fisher Riles. The family is asking, in place of a traditional service, that anyone that knew John and has a story to tell of him, to please come forward and share their memories to help his wife and daughter heal through this very difficult time.