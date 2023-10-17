Vicksburger receives scholarship from Hinds Community College

Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

Left to right: Rusty Stewart, Ashley Patterson and Mary Stewart. (Photo submitted by Hinds CC)

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 22 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those being recognized was Ashley Patterson, of Vicksburg. Patterson received the Joyce McAnear “Ms. Mc” Memorial Endowed Scholarship.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 800 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for fall 2024 (academic year 2024-2025), is Feb. 15, 2024.

