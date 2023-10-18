Annie Marie Brown Published 11:15 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Funeral services for Annie Marie Brown are to be held on Saturday, October 21 in the St. Paul M.B. Church at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Tyrone Dixon officiating; interment shall follow in the St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday in the funeral home.

Annie Marie Brown passed away on Sunday, October 15 in the Vicksburg Convalescent Home following a lengthy illness. She was 92. She was retired and was a member of the St. Paul M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Sarah Brown, Sr., her brother James Brown, Jr. and her sisters, Mary Ruth Prince and Rosa Lee Wilson.

She is survived by her son James Carroll Walker of Modesto, CA and her sister Tommie Allen of Dallas, TX, 3 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

