Curtis Wesley ‘Bad Boy’ Brown Sr. Published 11:10 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Funeral services for Curtis Wesley ‘Bad Boy’ Brown Sr. are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Travelers Rest Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Byron Maxwell officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Wesley Curtis Brown Sr. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Merit Health Central Mississippi Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 73.

He had worked at the Anderson Tully Lumber mill and was of the Baptist faith.

Email newsletter signup

He was preceded in death by his parents Norman L. and Dora Brown Sr., his son Perry D. Jones, His brothers Norman, L. Brown Jr. and Joseph Curtis Brown, and his sister Juanita Early.

He is survived by his sons Wesley C. Brown Jr. of Houston, TX, Wesley Evans and Jeffrey Smith both of Vicksburg, and Charles Parker of Port Gibson, his 5 daughters Callie Brown, Melita Jordan Williams, Patricia Poticher all of Vicksburg, Chris Parker of Port Gibson and Tyronie Weatherspoon of Cary, MS, his sisters Bobbie Parker, Johnnie Brenda Brown and Lois Craig all of Vicksburg, 20 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.