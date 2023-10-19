Gators try to dig out of big hole in Region 2-6A standings Published 4:00 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Vicksburg High’s path to the MHSAA football postseason can be boiled down to a couple of simple mathematical equations.

1 + 1 = 0-2.

3 + 0 = Playoffs.

After taking two one-point losses in their first two region games, the Gators (4-3, 0-2 MHSAA Region 2-6A) now need to win their last three to assure themselves of a trip to the playoffs. That begins this Friday at home against Callaway (4-4, 2-0).

“We dug ourselves a hole, we’ll dig ourselves out of it,” Vicksburg head coach Christopher Lacey said. “And then, regardless, we’ve got a pretty good team so I’m confident with whoever we play.”

If there is a silver lining to the Gators’ 0-2 start, it’s that they have gone toe-to-toe with two of the top teams in Region 2-6A. Their losses to Neshoba Central and Warren Central both came on field goals with less than two minutes left, and the Gators had the ball with a chance to win each game when time expired.

What has bothered Lacey, however, is the mistakes that put them in those situations instead of comfortably ahead. Vicksburg had 121 penalty yards in last Friday’s 19-18 loss to Warren Central. A fumble and blocked punt set the Vikings up with short fields that they cashed in for touchdowns.

“You cut down on a couple of penalties and we’re 2-0 right now. Fix some tackling and we’re undefeated,” Lacey said. “So I just look at it like that. We have gotten better from the Red Carpet Bowl up until now. We’re playing way better defense than we played at the beginning of the season. I’m excited and proud of the way the kids are playing. We just have to fix the little things.”

That’s been a theme all season for Vicksburg. It has scored to take the lead in the fourth quarter in four of its seven games, and in three of those it was after erasing a double-digit deficit.

Although the Gators rallied to win two of those, and nearly pulled out another last week after trailing 16-6, Lacey said playing from behind so often is becoming a frustrating habit.

“We can’t start off slow and think in the second half we can beat everybody,” Lacey said. “We’re trying to be a second-half team and we need to play a full four quarters. Especially when you’re playing against really, really good people you’ll get bit in the butt sometimes.”

The Gators’ hopes of repeating as region champions and earning a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs likely ended with last week’s loss. Region 2-6A has split into two halves, with Warren Central, Callaway and Neshoba Central all 2-0; and Vicksburg, Ridgeland and Columbus sitting at 0-2.

There are three region games remaining, and with head-to-head tiebreakers factored in Vicksburg seems headed toward a No. 3 or 4 seed if it qualifies for the postseason.

The good news is, the Gators play the other two 0-2 teams after they face Callaway, which means there is ample opportunity to control their destiny. They go to Columbus next week and host Ridgeland on Nov. 3.

Lacey believes the Gators have the ability to be one of the last teams standing when it’s all said and done, and is now looking at the bigger picture.

“I feel like, whatever seed that we are, we’re not your average one, two, three, four seed. The way we played Neshoba, the way we played Warren Central, we can play with anybody regardless of our seed,” Lacey said. “So I’m not really focused on that. State championships matter. District championships, Warren Central, nobody cares if you’re holding the gold ball at the end of the year, so that’s our focus is trying to win a state title.”

FRIDAY’S AREA GAMES

All games start at 7 p.m.

Porter’s Chapel at Prairie View (Radio: 104.5 FM)

Winston Academy at St. Aloysius (Radio: 101.3 FM)

Callaway at Vicksburg High (Radio: 107.7 FM)

Warren Central at Neshoba Central (Radio: 105.5 FM)

Claiborne Academy at Tallulah Academy

River Oaks at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy

Clinton Christian at Central Hinds

Franklin County at Port Gibson

Madison Parish at Oak Grove, La.

