Warren Central can clinch playoff berth Friday vs. Neshoba Central Published 3:00 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

This might be the most pivotal week in Warren Central’s football season.

The Vikings (5-2, 2-0 MHSAA Region 2-6A) are coming off an emotional rivalry game win against Vicksburg High and jumping into a key match-up with Neshoba Central (3-4, 2-0). The winner will move into the driver’s seat in the MHSAA Region 2-6A championship race, and could clinch a playoff spot by the end of the night.

It’s a mental test, a championship game and a tough game in general, all rolled into one.

Email newsletter signup

“Right now we’re both sitting at the top, so it’ll have big implications when all this is settled. So it’s a big game,” Warren Central coach Josh Morgan said. “That’s how we’re treating it. They’ve already beaten Vicksburg and will have us and Callaway left. Time’s running out. This game has got that kind of magnitude and that’s how we’re treating it.”

After two weeks, Region 2-6A has split into two halves. Warren Central, Neshoba Central and Callaway are all 2-0. Vicksburg, Ridgeland and Columbus are all 0-2.

The WC-Neshoba winner can clinch a playoff berth Friday night if Callaway beats Vicksburg.

Morgan, though, was more concerned with making sure his Vikings continue an upward trend. They’ve won three consecutive games, including last week’s 19-18 victory over Vicksburg. Quickly putting the emotion of that game in the rearview mirror and focusing on the task at hand is key in making sure the winning streak reaches four.

“It’s going to test our makeup. We’ve got to be able to let it go. We’ve got to be able to regroup and refocus. Playing for a district championship certainly will help that,” Morgan said.

Neshoba Central has won 28 of its last 30 region games and three consecutive region championships from 2019-21. It got off to a slow start this year against a brutally difficult non-region schedule, but has since won three games in a row. The last two of those were by one point.

Morgan, though, was focusing on the Rockets’ quality of opponent as a major factor in their record.

“With their non-district, when you play West Point, Louisville, Pearl … they loaded up their schedule, too. You can’t look into that and get an answer,” Morgan said. “They’ve gotten better every week. They’re going to be sound across the board and we’re going to have to beat them. They’re not going to beat themselves.”

Warren Central, meanwhile, keeps finding different ways to win. It scored two defensive touchdowns in a 24-21 victory over Madison Central on Sept. 22, then its offense got in gear and rolled past Ridgeland 38-6 in the Region 2-6A opener on Oct. 6.

Last week, it was special teams and defense that carried the Vikings past Vicksburg. A long punt return by Zack Evans, a blocked punt and a turnover set up the offense with short fields that led to 16 of their 19 points.

Late in the game, the offense put together a six-minute drive that set up kicker Jonah Artman for the game-winning 20-yard field goal. The defense made one last stop on Vicksburg’s final drive, on a night where it allowed 198 total yards and one offensive touchdown.

Vicksburg scored on an interception and a blocked field goal that were returned for touchdowns.

“Special teams is not just a play between offense and defense for us. We really try to find an edge there. As you can see Friday night, there’s ways to win ballgames there,” Morgan said.

Mostly, Morgan added, the Vikings are forming a mental toughness that allows them to find a way. When one phase of the game is struggling, another has been able to pick up the slack. It’s an intangible that might be more valuable than physical talent.

“That (Vicksburg) game, if we’re not mentally tough we melt. We just melt and can’t handle it. The blocked field goal was a 10-point swing in the ballgame. We couldn’t create that separation that we wanted,” Morgan said. “But the toughness of our team and the togetherness of our team, all the way to the very end, I was very, very proud of that. If we’re not built that way I don’t know if the outcome is the same.”

FRIDAY’S AREA GAMES

All games start at 7 p.m.

Porter’s Chapel at Prairie View (Radio: 104.5 FM)

Winston Academy at St. Aloysius (Radio: 101.3 FM)

Callaway at Vicksburg High (Radio: 107.7 FM)

Warren Central at Neshoba Central (Radio: 105.5 FM)

Claiborne Academy at Tallulah Academy

River Oaks at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy

Clinton Christian at Central Hinds

Franklin County at Port Gibson

Madison Parish at Oak Grove, La.

Featured Local Savings