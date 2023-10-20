Bally’s Vicksburg donates $10,000 to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital Published 1:25 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Bally’s Vicksburg recently won a company-wide well-being challenge called the Tour de Bally’s, and the win paid off big on Thursday for sick children in Mississippi.

This campaign, modeled after the Tour de France, encouraged team members to move around and stay active in an effort to promote a healthier lifestyle for all. Stationary bikes, donated by Vicksburg’s local YMCA and Wyatt’s Gym, were placed in a back-of-house area for team members to ride throughout the month-long competition.

Bally’s Vicksburg competed against 15 casino properties and their team rode the most miles resulting in the win.

Part of that excitement comes from the first-place prize, which includes $10,000 to donate to an organization of the winning property’s choice.

Bally’s Vicksburg team members participated in a vote and chose Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital as the recipient of this donation.