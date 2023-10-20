Peyton honored for 50 years in Vicksburg Kiwanis Club Published 11:51 am Friday, October 20, 2023

Fred Peyton, a 50-year member of the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club addressed the club about the changes he has witnessed in the 50 years he has been a member of the club.

The club was an all-male organization when he joined. Female members were allowed to join in the late 1980s and now, the Vicksburg Kiwanis club is now 50-percent female.

The club had its first female president in 1995. Since then, 9 of its presidents have been female. The Vicksburg Kiwanis Club has also had several African-American members in the past few years, including an African-American, female president.

As Membership Chair, Peyton encouraged existing members to invite others to join the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club.

He noted that members should not assume someone would not be willing to join and if they felt a person would make a good member, invite them.