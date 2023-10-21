PCA beats Prairie View to win first district championship since 2008 Published 12:40 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

It’s not the only trophy Porter’s Chapel Academy hopes to earn this season, but it’s a start.

Jase Jung rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns, Ty Mack had 158 total yards and one touchdown, and Porter’s Chapel pulled away from Prairie View Academy in the second half to win 42-13 on Friday.

PCA (11-0, 3-0 MAIS District 3-2A) clinched its first district championship and undefeated regular season since 2008. It also received a first-round bye in the MAIS Class 2A playoffs and will face the winner between Deer Creek and Prairie View (5-5, 2-1) on Nov. 3.

“It’s huge with the district championship. Really proud of these guys to set that goal for themselves, and that they were able to accomplish it,” PCA coach Blake Purvis said. “We’ve been in tight games and we’ve been in blowouts. They’ve always kept their heads up and picked each other up. You can’t say enough about that. That’s the difference between this group and some of the others that we’ve had. They’re sticking to it and playing for each other.”

Although the Eagles wound up winning comfortably, the game was uncomfortably close for the entire first half.

Prairie View led 13-8 and had the Eagles backed up to their own 10-yard line with a minute to go. Mack took a handoff on a jet sweep and was knocked backward, close to the end zone, and almost tackled for a safety. He somehow got out of trouble, turned it upfield and ran 90 yards for a touchdown that put PCA ahead 14-13 at halftime.

“We busted it a little in the execution. We forgot a motion, and they played it well. (Mack) took over. That’s what playmakers do,” Purvis said. “We were struggling in the first half. They had a good plan. It allowed us to regroup at halftime with the lead.”

Mack’s play gave PCA the spark it needed, and it dominated the second half. The Eagles were stopped on downs on their first possession of the third quarter, but Jung scored rushing touchdowns on the next two to give them a 28-13 lead and they never looked back.

The defense shut out Prairie View in the second half. Hunter Simms and Gavin Pugh each had five tackles and an interception, Henry Slayton had nine tackles and two sacks, and Conley Johnston had 10 tackles and three sacks.

Jung caught a touchdown pass to go with his big night on the ground.

Thomas Azlin also had three receptions for 51 yards and a TD, to go along with a team-high 11 tackles on defense.

Quarterback John Wyatt Massey was 8-of-13 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Mack’s touchdown was one of only two carries that he had on the night, but he caught three passes to go with it and finished with 89 rushing and 69 receiving yards.