Sports column: Like Reese’s Cups, Halloween and sports are two great things that go great together Published 11:00 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

Halloween season, and October in general, has always been my favorite time of year.

The weather is great, football is in full swing, and there’s a fun feeling in the air that’s hard to define. Haunted houses, trick-or-treating, candy, spooky movies and other activities are all unique to this month.

The days get shorter and colder almost as soon as November hits, but right up until midnight on Oct. 31 that’s still in the distant future. For now, we’re living it up and two local sports-related events this week can launch you into Halloween weekend.

On Thursday (Oct. 26), Warren Central will renew what has become an annual tradition with its Spooktacular softball game at Lucy Young Field. The school’s softball and baseball players play a co-ed slow-pitch game while wearing Halloween costumes. There are also costume contests for the kids and candy is handed out between innings.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students with a valid ID. Children under 12 who are wearing a Halloween costume are admitted free. All proceeds are donated to charity. The game starts at 6 p.m.

On Friday night (Oct. 27), St. Aloysius will hold its 9th annual Spooky Sprint 5K at the school’s Grove Street campus, at 6 p.m. Runners and race walkers are invited to compete in Halloween costumes.

A Halloween carnival will accompany the race. The registration fee is $35 and includes entry to the carnival.Or you can go to just the carnival for $10, payable in cash at the gate.

To register online, visit https://vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com/2023-spooky-sprint.

It’s an odd event to have on a Friday night during football season, but it’s also an odd night on that front since there are no local teams playing in town. St. Aloysius has finished its season, Porter’s Chapel Academy has an open date before beginning the playoffs next week, and Vicksburg High and Warren Central are both on the road.

The softball game and 5K are also unique in that they are more rooted in fun than competition.

If you’ve always wanted to see a skilled high school baseball or softball player try to hit while wearing an inflatable T-Rex costume, this is your chance. If you’ve ever wanted to run three miles while wearing an inflatable T-Rex costume, this is also your chance. You could always do it on your own, of course, but I think there are rules to this sort of thing. It doesn’t count unless it’s a sanctioned event.

Plus, with Oct. 31 falling on a Tuesday this year it’s a chance to have an extended celebration through the weekend that mixes sports and Halloween.

Play a backyard football or game or Wiffle Ball game in costumes. Have the trick-or-treaters run go routes and see if you can throw the candy into their bags. Get them to do touchdown celebrations when you give them a king size Snickers.

Use your imagination. Have some fun. Much like Reese’s peanut butter cups, sports and Halloween are two great things that go great together.

Ernest Bowker is the sports editor of The Vicksburg Post. He can be reached at ernest.bowker@vicksburgpost.com

