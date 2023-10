Who’s Hot Published 10:55 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

Mississippi Gulf Coast running back Trey Hall, a Warren Central alum, rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-24 victory over East Central Community College on Thursday.

Hall carried the ball 24 times, and also caught one pass for nine yards. He had his third consecutive 100-yard game, and has scored five touchdowns in that span.

Gulf Coast will play Hinds at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 in Perkinston.

